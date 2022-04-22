How To Create A Label & Group The Emails In Gmail?

Many Gmail users have hundreds of emails lying dormant in their inboxes. This makes it hard to find important messages from the huge pile of emails when the need arises. To prevent this scenario, you can use “labels” to organize your emails in Gmail. This article shows you how to create a label in Gmail.

Fundamentally, labels in Gmail are similar to folders in Windows. You can pick up emails of your choice to put in a particular label to group them. Just like folders can store subfolders within them, labels can also store sub-labels within them. This trait further provides users with an even better organization.

Although labeling emails puts them into pre-defined categories, these messages stay in the inbox. If you only want to de-clutter your inbox and remove inactive emails, you can try archiving emails in Gmail.

How do I create a label in Gmail?

Visit Gmail and log in to your account. Scroll down to the menu and click on “More.”

3. Select “Create new label.”

4. In the pop-up window, enter a name for your label. If you want to put this label inside another existing label, check “Nest label under:” and select the parent label from the dropdown menu. Then, click on “Create” to finish.

Now, you can organize your emails by sending them to this label. From your inbox, select the relevant emails, click on the label icon, select the label name and click on “Apply.”

How do I delete a label in Gmail?

Open Gmail and log in. Scroll down to the menu on the left and click on “More.” Select “Manage labels.”

4. In the Settings menu that opens, scroll down and click on “remove” next to the desired label.

5. Click on “Delete” to confirm the decision.

This is how you should use labels to categorize emails in Gmail. For more how-to guides like this one, check out our Gmail Guide thread.

