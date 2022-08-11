How To Convert WEBP Images To PNG Or JPG Easily?

Do you often download images straight from Google search results? If yes, you might have inevitably noticed that many images you download come in the WEBP file format. Likewise, not all platforms support the file format, so here’s how to easily convert your WEBP images to PNG or JPG.

If you’re a Windows user, converting your WEBP images to more standard file formats is effortless. Although, you might need to resort to an online conversion tool using other operating systems. This guide will demonstrate how to convert WEBP images that you download to PNG or JPG formats.

How to convert WEBP images

We recommend two methods that anyone can use to convert the images. You can use the method that you find convenient for the best experience. Here’s how to convert WEBP images on your computer in no time.

1. Use MS Paint to convert WEBP images to PNG or JPG

If you use Windows, converting images with the “.WEBP” extension is uncomplicated.

1. Firstly, open the folder that contains your WEBP image.

2. Secondly, right-click on the image, hover over the “Open with” option, and select Paint.

3. Your WEBP image will now open in MS Paint. From the top ribbon, click on File and select the “Save as” option.

4. Now, select the folder where you want to save your converted photo. Also, click on the “Save as type” drop-down menu to select the file format of the photo.

Note: You can select a format from the available image formats widely used by most applications. Likewise, these include PNG, JPEG, HEIC, TIFF, etc.

5. Finally, save the image after selecting its new file format. Click on “Yes” when prompted by the app to save the photo. You will see your newly converted photo in the folder you previously selected.

2. Use an online converter to convert WEBP images to PNG or JPG

If you don’t prefer MS Paint to convert your WEBP images, you can always resort to online image converters. Moreover, you can use them on any device for convenience. We will be using the popular tool “EZGIF” for reference.

1. Visit the EZGIF website to convert WEBP images to PNG or JPG.

2. There, click on the “Choose file” button and open your desired WEBP image and click on the blue upload button.

3. You can edit the uploaded photo to make changes to its resolution, size, and quality. Once done. click on the “Convert to JPG” button.

4. The tool will now convert your WEBP image to JPG or PNG depending upon the option you selected. Click on the Save button among the options below the converted image to save your photo.

Conclusion

It’s exceptionally uncomplicated to convert WEBP images to PNG or JPG file formats. The MS Paint method can be convenient for Windows users, while you can use an online converter on any device. If you need a new photo viewer app to view these images, here’s a list of the best photo viewer apps for Windows in 2022.