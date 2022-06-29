How To Clear Cache On Edge To Improve System Performance?

Cached data is a necessary evil. While it allows loading up your favorite websites faster, it can slow down your browsing experience as it piles up over time. Consequently, it becomes important to keep the browser cache in check from time to time. In this article, we show you how to clear cache in Edge and possibly get an improved system performance.

Getting rid of cache data has some reasonable benefits. For starters, you can save storage space by deleting old cache files. This also helps de-clutter your system, resulting in an overall smoother user experience.

Fortunately, deleting the cache is one of the easiest things on Edge. Below, we will guide you through the process on both PC and mobile.

Clear cache in Edge browser

Clearing cache on Edge on PC

Open your browser and click on the ellipsis icon in the top-right corner.

2. From the menu, select the Settings option.

3. In the left panel, select “Privacy, search, and services.”

4. Under the “Clear browsing data” section, click on the “Choose what to clear” button.

5. Select the time range for which you want to delete the data, select “Cached images and files,” and click on “Clear now.”

Clearing cache in Edge on mobile

In Edge, tap on the ellipsis icon at the bottom.

2. From the given options, choose “Settings.”

3. In the Settings menu, tap “Privacy and security.”

4. Tap on “Clear browsing data.”

5. Select the time range of the data you want to clear, click on “Cached images and files” to select it, then finally tap on “Clear data.”

This wraps up our guide on how to clear the cache on Edge. For similar Edge-related topics, such as how to reset browser settings, check out our dedicated guide.