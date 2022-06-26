How To Change Language On Chromebook?

One of the things that you may want to do on your Chromebook in the future is to change the system language. This could be because you want to learn another language, or you may be gifting your Chromebook to someone who doesn’t understand English. Either way, Chrome OS provides an easy way to change the system language.

In this article, let’s look at how to change the language on Chromebook in only a few steps.

How do I change the language on Chromebook?

1. Swipe up twice by keeping your mouse pointer on the taskbar to open the app menu.

2. Click on the “Settings” app icon to open it. You can swipe from the taskbar once and search for the Settings app.

3. In the Settings app, search for the word “Languages” and click on the first search suggestion.

4. In the languages section, click on the first option that reads “Change.”‘

5. Search for the language you want to switch to and click on “Confirm and restart.” Your Chromebook will now reboot and start in your preferred language.

And that’s how you can change the system language on a Chromebook. Pretty easy, right?

If you want to change the Google search results language, you can do so by clicking on the “Add languages” button, selecting the language you want to add, and clicking on the “Add” button.

And that’s how to change your Chromebook’s language. How has your experience been so far with a Chromebook? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.