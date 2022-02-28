How Race Car Drivers Survive Crashes At 1800°

Racing is exhilarating but also an extremely risky sport. When these high-speed cars crash, the drivers are usually pulled out of fire and debris. So, how do race car drivers survive crashes?

For something as extreme as F1 and NASCAR, you need extreme protection. This is where special driving gear steps in. Companies like Stand 21 and DuPont make fire retardant racing suits that save drivers from burns and injuries.

These racing suits are made out of special fibers that can withstand fire for at least 12 seconds. Special fibers like Nomex stop the heat from reaching the driver, giving safety teams the crucial time to pull out the drivers.

If you watch racing, you’ll see that drivers often walk out of a smoldering inferno with none to minor burns and injuries. This is all thanks to the strict safety measures in the cars, as well the specialized suits. Without them, racing would be even more dangerous.

How Race Car Drivers Survive Crashes

Racing suits are made to order and every part of this specialized clothing is made to safeguard the driver. These suits are made of special fiber and woven with fire-resistant thread to maintain their integrity. Moreover, the driver’s undergarments are also made of the same fire-resistant cloth for full protection.

While we all know racing to be a high adrenaline sport, it is done with mighty preparations. If you watch the video above, you’ll see how drivers were trapped in burning cars for as long as 30 seconds and got away with minor burns and injuries.

A burning car can go as hot as 1800° Fahrenheit (1000° celsius). So the suits repel the heat in the most crucial moments. But it’s not only the suit, but it is also the cars.

F1 cars are among the safest cars you can find that go that fast. They have multiple layers of carbon fiber and other materials to keep the driver safe during a crash. F1 cars also have 6-point safety harnesses, steel cables holding the wheels, and shells that break away from the main body to reduce impact.

F1, as well as NASCAR vehicles, have tight safety protocols meant to maximize driver safety while keeping the car as light as possible. That’s why races and stunts are only for the track because the same level of safety is near-impossible to achieve on the streets.

Impressed by how race car drivers survive crashes? Then you should check out the most extreme watercraft machines you can buy. And if you still want more, we have an article on some of the worst rocket launch failures of all time.