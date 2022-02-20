After a long day of work, many people rightfully want to relax for the rest of the day. For most, that relaxation comes via watching their favorite movies/shows on streaming services. Without any argument, one of the most popular streaming platforms out there is Netflix.

There are several reasons for it as it offers one of the amazing titles with excellent streaming quality. But streaming titles on Netflix come at a cost. Aside from your time, it also costs you a load of data depending upon your streaming settings.

However, not many pay attention to how much data a Netflix video consumes. If you do, then you have come to the right place. This article will explain how much data Netflix uses and what you can do to prevent it. So without any further ado, let’s begin.

How much data does Netflix use on PC & Mobile?

Let’s see how much data Netflix uses, depending on your settings.

Streaming Quality Approximate Data Usage Low (480p) 300 MB per hour Medium (720p) 700 MB per hour High (1080p) 3GB per hour 4K (without HDR) 7GB per hour

All the above-mentioned usages are approximations provided by the streaming giant. When you use the app, there can be a variation in the usage of your data.

Now the next question arises: How much data does Netflix use if you use mobile data? As per the estimates by Netflix, if you have kept the settings on automatic, you can stream titles for four hours per GB.

On the other hand, toggling the Maximum data settings will spike the usage to about 1 GB per 20 minutes. With that being said, you might be wondering how to save data on Netflix? Why don’t we talk about it in the article’s next section?

How to save data while using Netflix?

The best way to do the same on your PC is to change your streaming quality settings. You can find our elaborate guide on how to change Netflix streaming quality right here. This way, you will be able to turn your data usage down a few notches.

But how do you do it on your mobile device? Find out the answer in a few easy steps below:

1. Log in to your Netflix account.

2. Click on your profile icon in the top right corner of your screen.

3. Select “App Settings.”

4. Under “Video Playback,” click on “Mobile Data Usage.”

5. Select the “Save Data” option, and that’ll allow you to stream about 6 hours of content per GB of data.

Here is everything from our end for this guide. We hope you now have a much better understanding of how much data Netflix uses. Did you find this guide helpful? Feel free to share your honest opinion in the comments section below.