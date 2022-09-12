House On Wheels: This Luxurious Motorhome Even Has A Garage!

There’s a plethora of lavish things to own out there for the uber-rich. From unique vehicles to foldable homes, there are commodities plucked from your wildest imaginations available for the right price. A notable addition to this list is the Variomobil Signature 1200, a luxury motorhome that has everything you could possibly need.

Being one of the most expensive and feature-rich motorhomes in the world, the Signature 1200 offers a range of facilities. The interior of this huge truck has all the important amenities you would expect. On top of that, there’s dedicated space at the rear for storing — wait for it — an entire car!

We’ve listed the finer details of this luxurious ride below. Before you read that, check out this video that shows the Signature 1200 in all its glory.

Variomobil Signature 1200 features and price

Let’s talk about the most salient feature of this motorhome first, which is the built-in garage. The dedicated storage at the back can conveniently store vehicles, whether it be the compact Mini Cooper or a flashy convertible like Mercedes SL. The car can move inside the truck’s garage without any hassle by using the hydraulic ramp.

Coming to the interior, the truck boasts a spacious cabin and features useful appliances such as a cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator, etc. The living area can comfortably house as many as 4-6 people and has an LED satellite TV, Bose sound system, and ambient lighting. Additionally, there are pull-down beds above the seats in the driver’s area. The truck’s German manufacturer also provides custom interiors matching the buyer’s needs.

Image: VARIOmobil

Variomobil’s motorhome is built over the 12m-long Mercedes-Benz Actros. It packs a 523HP diesel engine and also certain driving assist technologies, including lane departure alert, active braking assist, and a 360-degree camera system. For its energy requirements, it relies on a dual 170-Ah electric battery, a 420-watt solar panel system, and a diesel generator.

The Variomobile Signature 1200 is a top-notch motorhome that enables a full-fledged lavish road experience. However, this premium house-on-wheels comes at a hefty price of about $922K USD. If you could, would you shell out such crazy money for this caravan? Tell us in the comments below.