House Of The Dragon: Will Rhaenyra Targaryen Sit On Iron Throne? Think Again! (Spoilers Ahead)

House Of The Dragon is currently one of the hot-shot topics of discussion among the fans. The much-awaited prequel broke several records as soon as it arrived on HBO Max. Fans were waiting on their toes for a trip back to Westeros.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Moreover, the series based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood follows the story of the Targaryen family. The dragon masters who once conquered Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms are in the limelight of the show. Furthermore, the first episode successfully laid a foundation for the entire season.

However, the premiere episode has left us with many intriguing questions. One such dilemma is whether or not Rhaenyra Targaryen will sit on the Iron throne. Today, we will have a brief discussion in this streaming guide. So without any further ado, let’s get started.

Rhaenyra Targaryen: The new heir of the Iron Throne?

Image Credit: HBO

In the first episode, we witness Rhaenyra Targaryen as the firstborn child of King Viserys I. Moreover, it depicts her as a dragon rider with solid knowledge and a bright future. Due to severe circumstances, Viserys chooses her as the new heir. However, will she become the queen of Westeros? Let’s discuss all the points below.

The premiere episode shows Viserys expecting to have a male heir with his wife, Queen Aemma Arryn. However, he ends up losing both of them due to a tragedy. Now, being the king’s only child, Rhaenyra has become the number one contender for the throne.

While Daemon Targaryen is the king’s younger brother, he is not fit for the crown due to his aggression and misdeeds. We’ve witnessed Viserys himself nullify his name for the next heir. Moreover, with Daemon out of the picture, Rhaenyra is the undisputed queen.

Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower, is seen against Daemon. Moreover, he is willing to do anything to prevent Daemon from succeeding. With Hightower in favor of Rhaenyra, fans can expect to see her ruling Westeros.

House Of The Dragon: Who else can claim the Iron Throne?

Aside from Rhaenyra Targaryen, many contenders might take over Westeros after King Viserys. Let’s have a look at them down below.

Daemon Targaryen

Image Credit: HBO

The fireband prince is one of many Targaryens setting the stage for civil war. He’s a skilled and ruthless warrior Commander of the City Watch of King’s Landing and rider of the fearsome red dragon Caraxes. While many people do not want him to be the king, he is still eyeing ruling Westeros at any cost.

King Viserys and Alicent child

Image Credit: HBO

The first episode showcases Ser Otto Hightower sending his daughter Alicent to care for the king in his quarters during his mourning moments. If the king bears a bastard child from her, then we will have another claim to the throne.

Members of small council

Image Credit: HBO

The king’s small council members include Corlys Velaryon, Lyman Beesbury, Lyonel Strong, and Grand Maester Mellos. As seen in the premiere episode, the members were unhappy with the king’s decision to announce a girl as the new heir. So it might be possible that one of the members betrayed the king and started the civil war to claim the throne.

With so many eyes waiting to rule the kingdoms, it will be fun to watch who will end up sitting on it. Moreover, check out our guide on HBO’s ‘House Of the Dragon’ timeline explained to get a better idea of the series.

That’s all we have for this article. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.