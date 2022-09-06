House Of The Dragon: Who Is Ser Laenor Velaryon?

The 10-episode epic series House Of The Dragon is currently the closest to the fans’ hearts. With only three episodes, it has managed to break several records on the HBO network. Earlier, people assumed its success was due to the original series Game Of Thrones.

However, the last episode has proved that the series is worth praising for its efforts. Moreover, we get to meet new characters, including King Viserys’ newly born son Prince Aegon II. One such new character is Lord Corlys’ son Ser Laenor Velaryon.

The brave Knight was seen riding a beautiful dragon in the battle of Stepstones. Today we’ll be talking about him in this streaming guide. So without any further ado, let’s get started.

Ser Laenor Velaryon: The New Heir To Driftmark

Image Credit: HBO

In the second episode, we witnessed the Velaryons proposing King Viserys remarry their daughter Laena Velaryon. While the Rhaenys and Viserys are cousins and Laena is twelve years old, it is still considered a strong match for both the Houses. However, King married Alicent in the next episode.

After this colossal ruckus, we get to meet Ser Laenor in the third episode. Moreover, he is the only son of Lord Corly and Rhaeynys. Subsequently, the new heir to the Driftmark and probably Princess Rhaenyra’s future husband. The brave Knight was seen fighting in the battle of Stepstones against the Crab Feeder.

As witnessed in the last episode, he is a great strategist and a dragon rider. Because of his excellent planning, Prince Daemon could win the war. Furthermore, you might wonder why Laenor is a dragon rider when he is not a Targaryen. So let’s discuss that and more about his dragon down below.

Why Ser Laenor Velaryon is a dragon rider in House Of The Dragon?

Image Credit: HBO

Despite being a Velaryon, Laenor skillfully rides his dragon, Seasmoke. From Game of Thrones, we know that only the Targaryen bloodline can tame the beast. However, House Of The Dragon has shown that these animals do not exclusively belong to the Targaryens.

Moreover, the reason for Laenor’s possession is because of his mother, Rhaenys Targaryen. She was also the runner-up for King Jaehaerys I Targaryen’s heir to the crown. With her being the candidate to rule Westeros, it makes sense why her son got the dragon riding skills.

Will Ser Laenor Targaryen marry Princess Rhaenyra?

Image Credit: HBO

It will undoubtedly be a good match for the future relationship between Velayrons and Targarayens. After the second episode’s disaster, this proposal can prosper and ease their relations. However, Princess has other plans in her mind and does not want to marry.

With the false rumors about her in the upcoming episode, King Viserys might force her to consider marriage a viable option. So, we might see Ser Laenor as her husband in forthcoming episodes.

That’s all we have for this article. Did you watch the third episode yet? If not, then check out our guide for a short recap. What are your views on Laenor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.