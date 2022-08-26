‘House Of The Dragon’ To Have A Title Sequence Starting With Episode 2

HBO returned viewers to the world of Westeros three years after Game of Thrones ended with its first spinoff. House of the Dragon is a prequel to the original hit series that is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood.

The plot follows the Targaryen empire at its peak, approximately 200 years before Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was born. This allows the show to follow King Viserys I Targaryen after naming Princess Rhaenyra as his heir instead of his brother, Daemon.

Despite the fact that House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, the new series contains many familiar sights, sounds, and ideas from the original show. The prequel retains some of Ramin Djawadi’s iconic theme song. Meanwhile, the ending of House of the Dragon season 1 episode 1 foreshadowed the dreaded winter and Westeros’ battle against the White Walkers.

Viewers were also treated to a re-exploration of King’s Landing almost immediately, as Rhaenyra rode a dragon over the city. However, many fans were disappointed that House of the Dragon lacked a title sequence like Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon title sequence coming your way

According to Vulture, the title sequence for House of the Dragon is on its way. According to the source, House of the Dragon episode 2 will have a title sequence, as will all subsequent episodes. It is widely assumed that Djawadi composed the new title sequence. However, this is yet to be confirmed by the creators of the show.

When asked why House of the Dragon episode 1 didn’t have opening credits, co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik told ET Online that it was a creative decision to immerse people into the new plot as soon as possible.

House of the Dragon episode 1 may have already hinted at the show’s title sequence. The series only shows the Targaryen crest and confirms a brief passage of time before showing Rhaenyra flying over King’s Landing after the premiere’s frigid start, in which Viserys is initially named heir.

Because House of the Dragon will be more focused on the Targaryen family and their power, the title sequence may cover a smaller section of Westeros than Game of Thrones. Viserys’ model of King’s Landing could also possibly be a hint that the House of the Dragon title sequence will focus on the Crownlands.