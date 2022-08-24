‘House of the Dragon’ Effect! Food delivery App Swiggy Swaps Its Bike Icon On Tracking To A Dragon

The House of the Dragon TV series has finally made its debut on OTT platforms. And it was reported that some viewers experienced technical difficulties during the premiere. When the OTT platform crashed, social media platforms such as Twitter were inundated with posts.

The craze for the TV series is growing as the episodes are released. And it appears that the Indian food delivery app Swiggy is very impressed by the dragons. Swiggy is now delivering food orders on dragons! We’re not kidding when we say that the Swiggy app has begun to display delivery people as dragons.

House of the Dragon avatar on Swiggy order tracking screen

Foodies who ordered from Swiggy were surprised to notice a change while waiting for their delivery. It appeared to be a subtle advertisement for the American fantasy drama television series House of the Dragon. Customers tracking their food order noticed that the cliche bikes had been replaced with a dragon icon to indicate the delivery partner’s movement. In addition, the destination was adorned with a Targayrean sigil.

People couldn’t help but share screenshots of the tracking screen on social media. Yes, the dragon delivering them delicious food.

On our way to deliver the orders 😜 pic.twitter.com/IoYwiq8OpE — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) August 23, 2022

Swiggy is showing a Targaryen when you place an order. Sir that is not house of dragon it is my house. pic.twitter.com/BRzJRu8JHg — Yaba (@yabasust) August 23, 2022

Maine toh Burger mangaaya tha but I guess this is inline with House of the Dragon that premiered a day ago August 23, 2022

Y'all, my @Swiggy delivery executive is a dragon. Some creative promotions be happening for the @HouseofDragon. Brb, time to binge. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/4UiZySLGz4 — Annapoorna P K (she/her) (@hippo_campy) August 23, 2022

Swiggy I'm still not going to watch House of the Dragon even if you change my house icon to the Targayrean sigil and the delivery guy into a dragon.



In fact fuck you for associating me with those sibling fucking mass murdering inbred cunts. — Earthshaker (@stunningisntit) August 23, 2022

The company has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to include the House of the Dragon theme into their app. Swiggy appears to be up to date on the current fashion trends. You’re probably wondering how this new function will operate. Don’t worry, you won’t have to do anything. When you place your food order on the Swiggy app, you will not see the regular delivery partner animation.

As soon as the partner for your order is assigned, you can see that he is riding a dragon to deliver your food. The House of the Targaryen has also been added to your order location. “Fire will reign, hunger will not. Our Dragon rider is on the way!” this is how Swiggy is greeting its users.

Did you also find the House of the Dragon avatar on Swiggy’s order tracking screen? Let us know in the comments down below.