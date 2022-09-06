‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Spot a VFX Mistake, But It’s No Starbucks Cup

The new Game of Thrones spinoff is set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It explores the history of House Targaryen and is based on George R.R. Martin’s popular fantasy novel, Fire & Blood.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

House of the Dragon follows the royal dragon-riding Targaryen family as King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) deals with the fallout from his decision to name his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) heir to the Iron Throne, sparking the Dance of the Dragons. However, during the exciting political intrigue of episode 3, a glaring visual effects error was discovered.

House of the Dragon fans discover a VFX mistake in episode 3

Game of Thrones had a history of glaring errors prior to House of the Dragon. Throughout Season 8, fans discovered numerous unnoticed production flaws. A Starbucks coffee cup was left on the table of a large feast in episode 4, “The Last of the Starks.” However, the cup was not the season’s only blunder. Several plastic water bottles were in the frame during a council meeting in the Game of Thrones series finale.

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahBKnowsBest) September 5, 2022

House of the Dragon fans has now discovered a visual effects mistake in episode 3 of the new Game of Thrones show. “Second of His Name,” Episode 3 of the Game of Thrones prequel, features a scene in which King Viserys (Paddy Considine) hands off a letter to a messenger, revealing what appears to be a green screen fabric on his left hand.

The actor’s left ring and pinkie finger were most likely digitally edited out of the shot, possibly due to the mysterious illness that afflicts him. It’s unclear whether the episode will be changed to correct the error because HBO has yet to respond to the discovery.