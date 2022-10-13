House Of The Dragon Episode 9 Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The GOT prequel series is almost at the end of the first season. In the span of eight episodes, the show has given us the taste of betrayal, brutal fights, dragons, and dirty politics. Now House Of The Dragon episode 9 will bring the most awaited Dance of Dragons closer to us. Fans can expect the penultimate episode to have a lot of blood and schemings.

The last episode took King Viserys from us, and his death has worked as a catalyst in bringing war closer to Westeros. Keeping all that in mind, let’s shed some light on the release date and time of the upcoming installment. It is slated to arrive on October 16, 2022, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)/6:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PT).

Due to the time zone difference, it will arrive on October 17, 2022, at 6:30 A.M. Indian Standard Time (IST) in India. With all that said, let’s discuss where to watch it online in the next section of this article.

Where to watch House Of The Dragon Episode 9 online?

Image Credit: HBO

The penultimate episode will premiere on the HBO cable network and HBO Max platform. However, these services are not available in all regions, including India. So the makers will release the ninth episode on Disney+ Hotstar for Indian viewers.

What to expect from House Of The Dragon Episode 9?

After King Viserys’ demise, the entire realm will go upside down. The Blacks will move quickly to place Aegon II on the Iron Throne. At the same time, Greens will announce Rhaenyra as the new Queen of Westeros. Moreover, the King’s Landing will go under lockdown so that no one can intervene in the crown ceremony.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the upcoming episode? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.