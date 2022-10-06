House Of The Dragon Episode 8: Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

After the bombastic events of the seventh episode, we are all excited for House Of The Dragon episode 8. The previous installment might have started at a slower pace, but the last 20 mins were the most entertaining. It included drama, fights, blood, and, obviously, marriage. Moreover, Aegon finally got a dragon.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The antepenultimate episode will bring us new cast members and officially begin the much-awaited civil war. With that said, let’s start things off with the release date of the latest episode. It is slated to arrive on October 9, 2022, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)/6:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PT).

For the Indian fans, it will be available on October 10, 2022, at 6:30 A.M. Indian Standard Time (IST). But the question is where to watch it online. Let’s discuss that in the next section of this streaming guide.

Where to watch House Of The Dragon Episode 8 online?

Image Credit: HBO

Similar to the seventh episode, the next installment will release on the HBO cable network and HBO Max platform. Moreover, the makers have not left out the vast Indian audience. Hence, it will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar for all of us. If you’d like to watch it, then head over to this page.

Speaking of Disney+ Hotstar, the platform provides access to Star Wars’ exclusive content. Currently, it is airing weekly episodes of Andor. If all these intrigues you, check out our guide on the fourth episode.

What to expect from House Of The Dragon Episode 8?

The new installment might free Viserys from all his miseries and start the Dance of Dragons. There will be a time skip, and we’ll see Prince Aegon III, the son of Daemon and Rhaenyra. Moreover, the Blacks will be invited to the Red Keep, which might also be a trap by Greens.

The last episode had abysmal lighting and if you’re someone looking for a reason, then head over to this page.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the upcoming episode? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.