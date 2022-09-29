House Of The Dragon Episode 7 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The ten years time jump has brought us many new characters and twists in the series. While the sixth episode got a lot of new faces, it took away the close ones too. The deaths of Lord Lyonel Strong and Ser Harwin Strong were a real blow for the fans. After this tragedy, it’s almost time for House Of The Dragon episode 7.

The Greens gained an advantage in the sixth installment of the prequel series. Moreover, Ser Otto Hightower’s return to the Red Keep is one of the major events in the next episode. With that said, let’s start things off with the release date of the latest episode. It is slated to arrive on October 2, 2022, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)/6:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PT).

For the Indian audience, it will be available on October 3, 2022, at 6:30 A.M. Indian Standard Time (IST). But the question is where to watch it online. Let’s discuss that in the next section of this streaming guide.

Where to watch House Of The Dragon Episode 7 online?

Just like the sixth episode, the new will release on the HBO cable network and HBO Max platform. While the platforms are not available in many regions, it is still not a primary concern for Indian fans as it will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

What to expect from House Of The Dragon Episode 7?

The new episode will bring Ser Otto Hightower back into the court as King’s Hand. Moreover, Daemon and Rhaenyra will come together at Driftmark. We can also expect to see Aegon’s dragon in the next episode. Furthermore, Rhaenyra will expose Queen Alicent’s real side to the entire realm.

It is safe to say that the new episode will bring more spice and drama to the series.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the upcoming episode? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.