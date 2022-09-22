“House Of The Dragon” Episode 6 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The Game Of Thrones prequel is reigning the entire planet with its epic plot and characters. With only five episodes released, it is averaging a viewership of 29 million per episode. After halfway completing the first season’s journey, we are now heading for “House Of The Dragon” Episode 6.

The fifth episode showed us many interesting and horrifying events. It is safe to say that the last episode has set a perfect tone and pace for the series. With that said, let’s start things off with the release date of the latest episode. It is slated to arrive on September 25, 2022, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)/6:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PT).

For the Indian audience, it will be available on September 26, 2022, at 6:30 A.M. Indian Standard Time (IST). But the question is where to watch it online. Let’s discuss that in the next section of this streaming guide.

Where to watch House Of The Dragon Episode 6 online?

Image Credit: HBO

Like its predecessors, the new episode will air on the HBO cable network and HBO Max platform. However, there are many regions, including India, where both of them are not available. So for the Indian fans, it will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar.

What to expect from House Of The Dragon Episode 6?

After the last episode’s chaos at Princess Rhaenyra’s wedding, things move at a rapid pace. Furthermore, we will observe a time skip in the series and have all grown avatars of many characters, including Queen Alicent, Prince Aegon, etc. Moreover, King Viserys’ health will degrade even further, and he will be introduced as a significantly older man.

Lord Lyonel’s son Harwin will be the new guard after Criston’s act at the wedding. Moreover, due to some leaked scenes from the upcoming episode, we can assume that two different sides will form in Westeros.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the upcoming episode? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.