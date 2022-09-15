“House Of The Dragon” Episode 5 Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

As the prequel is almost at the halfway point, more surprises are unfolding at the Red Keep. The last episode sees Daemon’s return after winning the ferocious battle of stepstones. However, the Prince couldn’t longer hold his position at the King’s Landing. After massive turns of events, it’s almost time for “House Of The Dragon” Episode 5.

After the fourth episode’s chaotic mess, some good news is finally arriving in Westeros. The new installment will have the grand celebration of Princess Rahenyra’s wedding. With that said, let’s start things off with the release date of the latest episode. It is slated to arrive on September 18, 2022, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)/6:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PT).

Moreover, for the Indian audience, it will be available on September 19, 2022, at 6:30 A.M. Indian Standard Time (IST). But where do I watch it online? Let’s discuss that in the next section of this streaming guide.

Where To Watch ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 5 Online?

Image Credit: HBO

Similar to the fourth episode, the new one will be arriving on the HBO cable network and online on HBO Max. So head over to this page to catch it on the platform. However, the platform is unavailable in many regions, so for other viewers, it will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking of Disney+, The Muppet Christmas Carol is arriving on the platform to celebrate its 30th anniversary. If you’d like to know more, head over to this page.

What to expect from ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 5?

With so much drama happening in King’s Landing, the fifth episode promises to increase tension. Moreover, Rhaenyra’s getting married to Ser Laenor. However, the history between Ser Criston and her will create friction, as does Otto’s firing.

The next episode will play a significant role in starting the civil war. Furthermore, we will get to see the Sea Snake and his wife, Rhaenys, in action.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the upcoming episode? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.