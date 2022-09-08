“House Of The Dragon” Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

After delivering a banger episode, the makers are now preparing for “House Of The Dragon” Episode 4. It was a spectacular display of Daemon Targrayen’s bravery and heart-throbbing cruelty. Moreover, the third episode introduces us to a new beast, Seasmoke.

While the upcoming episode will not have a war, it will still be intriguing to watch the plotting and schemes against Rhaenyra Targaryen. So with that being said, let’s shed some light on its release date. It is slated to arrive on September 11, 2022, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)/6:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PT).

Furthermore, Indian viewers can enjoy the new installment on September 12, 2022, at 6:30 A.M. Indian Standard Time (IST). The third episode was not all about Daemon’s victory. It also presented a new skilled knight before us, Ser Laenor Velaryon; if you want to know more about him, head over to this page.

Where To Watch ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 4 Online?

Image Credit: HBO

Like its predecessors, the fourth episode will premiere on the HBO cable network and HBO Max. So head over to this page to catch it on the platform. Moreover, for the Indian fan base, it is all set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar.

What to expect from ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 4?

The third episode ended with Daemon’s victory on a high note. Moreover, the new episode will have the Rogue Prince returned to Westeros as ‘The King Of The Narrow Sea.‘ After the last episode’s quarrel, we might witness Rhaenyra and her father’s relations getting more bitter.

Furthermore, the Princess will face the ‘vile accusations‘ spreading in the kingdom. We can also expect more witty and cruel plans from Queen Alicent Hightower.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the upcoming episode? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.