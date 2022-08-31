“House Of The Dragon” Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

After delivering two great episodes, the Game Of Thrones Prequel series is heading for the third one. Moreover, the first two episodes have added to the tremendous buzz among the audience. “House Of The Dragon” Episode 3 is expected to continue this legacy.

Furthermore, as per the preview, the third episode will bring more high-octane action and drama to the show. So with that being said, let’s shed some light on its release date. It is slated to arrive on September 4, 2022, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)/6:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PT).

However, for the Indian fans, it will be arriving on September 5, 2022, at 6:30 A.M. Indian Standard Time (IST). Moreover, if you want to know more about your favorite characters, then check out our guide over here. Keeping all that in mind, let’s look at where to watch the next episode online.

Where To Watch ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 3 Online?

Image Credit: HBO

Since HBO is one of the producers of this incredible series, the new episode will release on the HBO cable network and HBO Max. If you’d like to watch it on the platform, head over to this page. Moreover, for the Indian fan base, it is all set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking of Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform is delivering a lot of fantastic titles for its users. Moreover, it will soon air the third episode of Marvel’s ongoing epic series She-Hulk. If you find this intriguing, then do check out our streaming guide.

What to expect from ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 3?

The second episode left us in shock with its twists and turns. Now the next installment in the series will take us to the King’s wedding with Alicent Hightower. Moreover, we will meet the newborn male heir of the Iron Throne, Aegon II.

If this does not entice you, then don’t worry, as the upcoming episode will also have a battle. The Crab Feeder will go against Daemon and his army. Furthermore, we might also see the dragons in action for the first time in the series.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the upcoming episode? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.