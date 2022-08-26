“House Of The Dragon” Episode 2 Release Date & Time: Will It Stream On HBO Max?

With one of the most bolstering openings, the Games Of Thrones prequel series is currently in the limelight on HBO’s platform. Furthermore, the much-awaited episode has undoubtedly served the fans’ expectations. And now fans are eagerly waiting for House Of The Dragon Episode 2.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The second episode will bring more entertainment and drama to the epic fantasy series. So with that being said, let’s shed some light on the release date of the series. The second episode of the series will premiere on August 28, 2022. As usual, the release time will be 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)/6:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PT).

Moreover, the new episode will release in India on August 29, 2022, at 6:30 A.M. Indian Standard Time(IST). If you haven’t watched the first episode already, then check out our guide over here. Moving forward, let’s look at where to watch the next episode online.

Where To Watch ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 2 Online?

Image Credit: HBO

The new episode of the epic fantasy drama series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max. Moreover, for the Indian fan base, it is all set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar. You can check the previous episode of the series right here.

Furthermore, don’t forget to buy the platform’s subscription and enjoy this treat. Keeping all that in mind, let’s discuss its plot in the next section of this article.

What to expect from ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode 2?

With the first episode’s shocking ending, fanatics have high hope for the upcoming one. Moreover, we all witnessed the events that led King Viserys choosing his only child Rhaenyra Targaryen as the new heir. Directed by Greg Yaitanes, the next installment is called The Rogue Prince.

Furthermore, it is expected show what will happen between Daemon and his brother, after he was banished from the court. It has an ensemble cast that includes Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the upcoming episode? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.