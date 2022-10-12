House Of The Dragon Controversial Time Lapse Explained

In the course of its 8 episodes, House of the Dragon has established itself as a fitting successor to its predecessor, Game of Thrones. In addition to introducing us to a host of new characters to root for, the series takes place roughly 200 years before the events of the first series.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

It also features some fantastic storylines and conflicts directly connected to the prophecy of the “Prince that was promised,” completing the Game of Thrones universe. Martin claims that it would only take four entire seasons of ten episodes to finish the Targaryens’ saga. Whereas the original series had eight seasons to develop the characters and plotlines.

House of the Dragon time jumps explained

In his recent blog post, Martin addressed the controversial time jumps in the series. Every episode since has added a few years spanning the period from Rhaenyra and Alicent’s youth, as played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, through Emma Darcy and Olivia Cooke taking over as the older versions.

Martin wrote about the jumps, saying, “I think (co-showrunner) Ryan (Condal) has handled the jumps very well,” adding that he loves “both the younger Alicent and Rhaenyra and the adult versions, and the actresses who play them.”

While Martin’s books delve deeply into Targaryen history, emphasising events that polarised the characters, he wishes the series “had had more time to explore the relationship between Rhaenyra and Ser Harwin, the marriage of Daemon and Laena and their time in Pentos, the birth of various children, and everything else we had to skip.”

The author also revealed that “Alicent had four children with Viserys, three sons and a daughter, their youngest son Daeron is down in Oldtown; we just did not have the time to work him in this season.” The author also pondered having more episodes per season, noting, “If House of the Dragon had 13 episodes per season, maybe we could have shown all the things we had to time jump.”

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon has drawn criticism for its expansive scope and straightforward storyline. Some viewers also believe the numerous time jumps make it hard to comprehend and develop a connection with the characters.

But it’s evident from the fan response that a large portion of the audience has grown attached to the characters. Mainly with those who have remained constant across the time jumps, like Daemon and Viserys. There are still a few episodes left in season 1. So House of Dragons still has time to convince critics that its time leaps are justified and finish strong. Thus setting up a fascinating second season with hopefully less time jumping around.