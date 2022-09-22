8 House Of The Dragon Characters That Fans Wish To Have More Screen Time

We’re now five episodes into House of the Dragon, and it seems everyone is still as hyped about the show as they were at the premiere. Moreover, it has already been renewed for a second season, so fans have a lot of drama coming their way. With the first season halfway completed, we have met a lot of intriguing characters.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

However, not all of them stayed too long with us. Some left us due to plot twists, and some will be leaving us due to the time skip in the prequel series. Today we’ll sum up these characters and find out who all deserved more screen time. So without any further ado, let’s get started.

Before we begin, let’s shed some light on another topic. We all remember that Viserys willingly opted for Rhaenyra as the next heir. However, there were many other reasons behind this decision. If you’d like to know more about it, head over to this page. Now let’s not get disoriented from the actual topic and begin the discussion down below.

Characters who deserve more screen-time in House Of The Dragon

8. Mysaria

Image Credit: HBO

Status: Alive

Mysaria claims to be the second wife of Daemon Targaryen and the mother of his child. Moreover, we met her first time in the third episode when Daemon stole the Dreamfyre’s egg. He wished to put this egg in his firstborn child’s cradle. Secondly, we saw her in the fourth episode after Daemon and Rhaenyra’s affair.

Moreover, fans believe that she is now the mistress of whisperers and works for Ser Otto Hightower. Due to her less screen time, she is still a mystery to the audience. Furthermore, watching how she will play a significant role in the civil war will be fun.

7. Ser Joffrey Lonmouth

Image Credit: HBO

Status: Dead

Before talking about his screen time, let’s get one fact straight, the man certainly has a big mouth. We met him in the fifth episode as Ser Laenor’s boyfriend. Moreover, he soon became the center of attraction at Rhaenyra’s wedding due to the beating he took from Ser Criston.

Fans believed that it was not the right thing to kill him in such a brutal manner. Moreover, the audience will undoubtedly miss the spice he was about to offer to the series.

6. Ser Harrold Westerling: Commander in House of the Dragon

Image Credit: HBO

Status: Alive

Ser Harrold Westerling is a knight from House Westerling and the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard under King Viserys I Targaryen. We see him during the small council meetings, and other official meets but did witness any action from the mighty warrior.

Moreover, Graham McTavish is playing this role in the series. The actor is popularly known for contributing to The Witcher as Sigismund Dijkstra. After his epic acting skills, fans want to see him in action, and hopefully, their wishes will be heard.

5. Lady Rhea Royce

Image Credit: HBO

Status: Dead

She is the Princess of kingdom Vale and the wife of Daemon Targaryen. Moreover, we have only heard about her in the premiere episode and get to know that Daemon hatest her. However, the fifth episode allowed us to meet her. At the same time, the meeting was not that long as her ‘loving’ husband killed her.

Even for a short while, she left her impression on a good note. Moreover, fans see her as a beautiful, assertive, and strong woman. She will undeniably be missed in the series.

4. Crab Feeder aka Craghas Drahar

Image Credit: HBO

Status: Dead

Craghas Drahar was introduced as the new villain in the Stepstones in the third episode. Daemon Targaryen and Lord Corlys defeated him in the battle of Stepstones. However, the hype created for the new baddie did not justify his quick death. The makers should have considered him leaving alive to make a comeback in the civil war.

Moreover, fans might wonder if the writers are following the book Fire & Blood, but not all events are going according to it. So this little creative change would’ve done justice to the new baddie and also gave us more entertainment.

3. Larys Strong

Image Credit: HBO

Status: Alive

He is the younger son of Lord Lyonel Strong and is also known as the Clubfoot due to his disability. Moreover, the prequel series introduces him during Prince Aegon’s second name day celebration in the third episode. However, the fifth episode highlighted this character when he talked with Alicent in the courtyard.

Moreover, the fans compared him with GOT‘s little finger due to his cunning nature and strong knowledge. However, he will no longer stay in their good books as Larys will join forces with Queen Alicent in the Dance Of Dragons. Sadly, the makers introduced him so late in the series. Fans would have certainly enjoyed more of his schemings.

2. Lord Lyonel Strong

Image Credit: HBO

Status Alive

He currently serves as King’s Hand after Ser Otto was dismissed from his duties in the fourth episode of House of the Dragon. Moreover, he is the most loyal and selfless individual in the entire realm. The fans loved him for his honest and correct opinions to King Viserys. In addition, he is the ruler of Harrenhall, the seat of House Strong in Westeros.

With his simple and positive nature, he is currently a fan favorite. Furthermore, the audience wants to see more of him in the upcoming episodes.

1. Ser Harwin Strong: The strongest Knight in House of the Dragon

Image Credit: HBO

Status: Alive

After the last episode’s chaos, Harwin rose as the Knight in shining armor for the audience. The way he rescued the Princess from the uproar depicts his brute strength. In Fire & Blood, he is the most potent Knight during the civil war. The audience wants to see more action from him and expects more screen time in the series.

All the above characters deserved more screen time and could bring much more entertainment with their skills in House of the Dragon. That’s all we have for this article. What other characters do you want to see in this list? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.