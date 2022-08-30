House Of The Dragon: An Introduction To All The Characters

It is undoubtedly a good time for Game Of Thrones fans as the fantastical world of Dragons has returned once again. With only two enticing episodes, the House of the Dragon fanbase is proliferating throughout the globe. In addition to an excellent storyline, the series boards an incredible cast, bolstering the show’s credibility.

However, with so many great characters, we tend to get confused sometimes. So if you’re someone like me who has difficulty remembering their names or wants to know more about them, it’s your lucky day. Today we’ll briefly introduce all the significant cast members shown to us until now. So without any further delay, let’s get started.

Who is King Viserys Targaryen in House Of The Dragon?

Image Credit: HBO

Viserys is the fifth king of the Targaryen family to sit on the Iron throne. The lords of Westeros chose him to succeed his grandfather Jaehaerys Targaryen. Moreover, his father passed away before he could ever claim the Iron throne. He is a good and decent man, but being GOT fans, we all know that a good man does not necessarily make a great king.

Being the warrior from the Aegon Targaryen’s bloodline, Viserys is certainly the rightful King. With no male heir, he was bound to choose his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen as the next heir to the crown. Speaking of the princess, she seems to be an intriguing character. Let’s discuss her more down below.

Who is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House Of The Dragon?

Image Credit: HBO

Rhaenyra Targaryen was Viserys’ only surviving child and heir to the Iron throne. The character is played by both actors Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock in the HBO series. She also seems to be a romantic person with a strong will and bold attitude.

It can be witnessed from the first two episodes she is close to her best friend, Lady Alicent Hightower. However, Rhaenyra gets distant from her father after her mother’s death. Having the pure Valayrian blood in her veins, she fiercely rides her dragon Syrax. While discussing her, we can’t ignore her beloved uncle Daemon Targaryen.

Daemon Targaryen: George R R Martin’s favorite Targaryen

Image Credit: HBO

Doctor Who star Matt Smith takes on the role of the Rogue Prince Daemon Targaryen. He is the younger brother of King Viserys and grandson of Jaehaerys Targaryen. A talented warrior and bearer of one of two ancestral swords of House Targaryen, Dark Sister.

Moreover, he married Lady Rhea Royce of Runestone in the Vale of Arryn but did not seem happy with her. With an unhappy marriage, he marries again to dancer Mysaria. Keeping all that in mind, let’s move on to Daemon’s ‘favorite’ person.

House Of The Dragon: Ser Otto Hightower

Image Credit: HBO

He is the younger brother of Lord Hobert Hightower and the father of Ser Gwayne Hightower and Alicent Hightower. Moreover, he became the Hand of the King to Jaehaerys Targaryen when he lost his son, Baelon Targaryen. He is currently the closest to King Viserys in the small council.

Furthermore, he is planning to get her daughter Alicent to marry Viserys. He does not want Daemon to be the next King due to his short temper and unruly behavior. With all that said, let’s discuss more about his daughter in the next section of this article.

Alicent Hightower

Image Credit: HBO

Sometimes the most innocent individuals can be the powerhouse of corruptness. Alicent is the right example of this statement. She is the younger daughter of Ser Otto Hightower and a close friend of Rhaenyra Targaryen. Moreover, she is trying to get close to the King and is planning to marry him.

In the upcoming episode, we can expect her to become the Queen and give a male heir to the Iron throne. Now let’s shed some light on the other member of the small council down below.

Lord Corlys Velaryon

Image Credit: HBO

Corlys is the lord of the House of Velaryon. The family rules Driftmark, the largest island in Blackwater Bay. He is also married to King Viserys’s cousin Rhaeyns Velaryon. Moreover, in the previous episode, he proposed to Viserys to marry his daughter ten-year-old daughter Leana Velaryon.

Furthermore, he is also a King’s small council member and commands the Westros’ largest navy.

Rhaeyns Velaryon: Queen Who Never Was

Image Credit: HBO

Rhaeyns Velaryon is also known as the ‘Queen Who Never Was‘ and the daughter of Aemon Targaryen and Lady Jocelyn Baratheon. With a mindset of nothing to lose and all to gain, she is one of the exciting characters in House of the Dragon. Moreover, she was the rightful heir to the throne but was discarded due to her gender.

Moreover, the second episode hints at her “loving” relationship with Rhaenyra. While Rhaeyns cannot claim the throne, she tries very hard for her bloodline to sit on it.

Ser Criston Cole: The dark-haired knight

Image Credit: HBO

Ser Criston Cole is an accomplished knight of House Cole. Moreover, he is the newest member of the kingsguard chosen by the princess. We first met him in the tournament held in the premiere episode. Furthermore, he defeated Daemon in the contest by knocking the sword Dark Sister from his hands.

Mysaria: Daemon’s second wife

Image Credit: HBO

Mysaria is the second wife of Daemon Targaryen and claims to have his child. In the latest episode, we witness Daemon stealing the dragon’s egg for their child, and it was also the first time we met her. Moreover, she was initially an enslaved person from Essos who became a prostitute in Westeros.

Crab Feeder aka Craghas Drahar

Image Credit: HBO

Craghas Drahar is the new baddie on the coast of Westeros. With a mask on his face, he is also known as Carb Feeder because he leaves his victims to get nibbled to death by crustaceans. He is the rising enemy of the kingdom and has destroyed Lord Corlys’ ships and men. Moreover, we expect an upcoming battle against him in the third episode.

We hope now you have a better idea about the prominent character of HBO’s House of the Dragon. Meanwhile, check out the recap of the second episode over here. Moreover, we’ll update you as the new characters arrive in the series. So stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your honest thoughts in the comments below.