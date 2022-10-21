Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

House Of The Dragons Season 1 Finale Leaks Online (NO Spoilers Inside)

Be careful on social media websites and Reddit.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
How Are Dragons Assigned In House Of The Dragon?
Image Credit: HBO

Following in the footsteps of Game Of Thrones, it seems that HBO‘s House of the Dragons too can’t stay clear of leaks. As per various Reddit posts and leaked clips circling the file-sharing websites and Twitter, it’s clear that the Season 1 Finale, which is scheduled to air on Sunday 9 PM ET, has leaked online.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

As per the official HBO previews, the finale titled “The Black Queen” will show Rhaenyra and Daemon dealing with the schemes of “The Green Council,” which resulted in Aegon Targaryen II’s coronation as Lord of the Seven Kingdoms.

Coming back to the subject of leaks, the first two episodes of House of the Dragons also made its way to the general public before their official airing. While it’s not clear who’s behind these developments, chances are that it could be some regional HBO partners who license content in different languages.

If you’re someone who likes to stay away from plot leaks and rumors, you’re advised to stay away from social media. You can also go one step further and use various methods like browser extensions, muting phrases on social media websites, etc., to further avoid any leaked content or information.

Adarsh Verma

Adarsh Verma

Fossbytes co-founder and an aspiring entrepreneur who keeps a close eye on open source, tech giants, and security. Get in touch with him by sending an email — [email protected]

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022