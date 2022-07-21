‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Promises A Lethal War For The Iron Throne Once Again

HBO will return to George RR Martin’s fantasy world in 2022 with the first Game of Thrones spinoff show. House of the Dragon, set roughly 200 years before the events of the original hit series, focuses on the Targaryen dynasty that eventually brought Daenerys Targaryen into the world.

The spinoff show has been in the works for a few years. And HBO began marketing it earlier this year with the first teaser trailer. House of the Dragon introduces a new cast of characters to the Westeros sandbox. It includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, and Sonoya Mizuno, to name a few.

The marketing for House of the Dragon, like Game of Thrones, has focused on the epic scope of the series, teased major events known to fans of the source material, and highlighted the greatest war for the iron throne.

House of the Dragon trailer is finally here!

Ahead of its August release HBO Max has now released the first full House of the Dragon trailer. The clip is jam-packed with new glimpses at the upcoming series, with a heavy emphasis on Rhaenyra Targaryen’s goal to become Queen of Westeros and take over the Iron Throne. It also showcases the family war that erupts between Prince Daemon Targaryen and King Viserys I Targaryen over this power.

Standing in opposition to her rightful claim is Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Rhaenyra’s uncle, thinking himself to be his brother’s true heir. While the war for governing Westeros was stretched across multiple families in Game of Thrones, it appears that House of the Dragon will be a far more intimate power struggle, pitting the Targaryen dynasty against one another. And, of course, where there are Targaryens, there are dragons. With the teaser revealing the terrible monsters that both Daemon and Rhaenyra would most certainly ride throughout the series.

In addition to Smith, Alcock, Constantine, and D’Arcy, the cast also includes Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Emily Carey, Steve Toussaint, and Sonoya Mizuno. Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. Ramin Djawadi is also set to return to Westeros to compose the score for House of the Dragon. The ten-episode series will be based on George R. R. Martin’s novel Fire and Blood, published in 2018.

Dragons are coming to Disney+ Hotstar. House of the Dragon, starts streaming 22 Aug. #HOTDonHotstar pic.twitter.com/5wzF8rO0id — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 20, 2022

House of the Dragon is set to premiere on HBO Max on August 21. It is also set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 22.