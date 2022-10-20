House Of The Dragon Episode 10 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The epic fantasy drama series has successfully laid out all the pawns on the board. Now House Of The Dragon episode 10 is here to make the final blow. Moreover, it will be the season finale, so we should be ready to say goodbye to some of our favorite characters. The ultimate episode will bring the repercussions of placing Aegon II on the Iron throne.

In the last episode, we witnessed that the Greens were successfully able to make their move. However, the climax took us by surprise when Rhaenys managed to fly back to the Stepstones. The finale’s preview depicts how she has warned Rhaenyra, and now they are getting ready for a battle.

While the Blacks seem to be losing, we are sure that fans cannot help but be excited for what’s to come in the upcoming episode. So, let’s talk about all that you need to know with regard to watching the new episode. Before getting started, make sure you are all caught up by checking our recap on House of the Dragon episode 9. With all that said, let’s get started down below.

Where to watch House Of The Dragon Episode 9 online?

Image Credit: HBO

The latest episode is set to release on October 23, 2022, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)/6:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PT). For Indian fans, it will arrive on October 17, 2022, at 6:30 A.M Indian Standard Time (IST) as a Diwali gift.

Furthermore, House Of The Dragon, being a top-notch show, is available on the HBO cable network and HBO Max platform. Due to geographic restrictions, HBO is unavailable in India, so the finale will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

What to expect from House Of The Dragon Episode 9?

The tenth episode will bring wrath at the Stepstones as the Greens attack to capture Rhaenyra. Moreover, the Blacks will announce Rhaenyra as the new ruler of the seven realms. We can also expect to see Aemond and Vhagar in action. With so much about to happen in King’s Landing, we can be assured of a banger finale.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the upcoming episode? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.