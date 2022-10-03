Horizon Zero Dawn Remake/Remaster: Here’s How Twitter Is Taking It

Earlier today, a rumor broke out over the internet that Sony is onto making a Horizon Zero Dawn remake/remaster. Furthermore, the rumor claims that the remaster of the 2017 game is in the works alongside an unnamed multiplayer game for PC and PS5.

According to the report by VGC and MP1ST, the Horizon Zero Dawn remake/remaster will feature enhanced visuals to make the 2017’s PS4 title look at par with PS5’s Horizon Forbidden West. In addition, with some accessibility features and quality of life improvements to the gameplay.

However, it is not clear if the rumored Horizon Zero Dawn remake/remaster will refine the already created character models, or would incorporate new character models. Furthermore, it also claimed that the game would also feature different graphics modes. Given almost all of the PS5 titles use performance and a graphics mode.

Interestingly, Horizon Zero Dawn has also gotten a performance patch that allows the game to run at 4K 60fps on the PS5. However, the game hasn’t received a port that allows it to use the PS5’s features, including the DualSense’s features.

But why a Horizon Forbidden West remake/remaster?

We’re sure this question might have arisen in you, as it did in most PlayStation fans. A game that is only 5 years old and runs decently on Sony’s PS5 shouldn’t need a remake or a remaster; unless the remake offers something that the previous game lacked. Well, we don’t suppose that to get the game to PC justifies a remake of Horizon Zero Dawn.

That being said, we’re not here to judge if there should be a Horizon Zero Dawn remake/remaster or not. But what we’re here to tell you is how fans across the internet are taking the rumor, so sit back and enjoy these tweets.

Lastly, while there sure are plenty of PlayStation games that can do well with a remake/remaster, we shouldn’t simply jump to conclusion as to how Horizon Zero Dawn remake/remaster would turn out, given its under development. Furthermore, with the game having a PS5 port and running fine, a multiplayer for Horizon would’ve also done the job. Lastly, since Sony has also announced a Horizon show for Netflix, the company might be working on a way to capitalize on fans’ interest in the series when it releases.