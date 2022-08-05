Here’s Your First Look At The Upcoming Entry Level iPad

Renders of the 10th generation entry-level iPad have surfaced on the internet. This upcoming iPad is one of the most anticipated releases from Apple in 2020. However, we now have an idea of what we can expect in terms of the design.

According to the renders, The upcoming 10th generation iPad might come with flat edges and a camera bump. Although the chassis would have rounded corners, the display would have squared-off corners. It is a strikingly different look from the older models.

What is missing from the upcoming entry-level iPad?

Image: mysmartprice

As per the CAD renders provided by MySmartPrice, it’s a substantial redesign from the classic iPad that has remained unchanged for years. However, one of the changes might disappoint you. As per the renders, the company might be eliminating the headphone jack from the entry-level iPad.

As we know, Apple has already removed the headphone jack from its entire iPhone lineup. And the same goes for the iPad pro, iPad air, and iPad mini. However, it now seems that Apple is axing the headphone jack from its upcoming 10th generation iPad.

Redesign for the better?

Coming back to the design, Apple is taking big strides with the new iPad. The device still shows thick bezels on four corners and will have flat sides. It will house the front camera, centered on the top edge with the Touch ID button at the bottom. This is a significant re-design after Apple increased the iPad display size in 2017.

Image: MySmartPrice

With the flat sides, the iPad 2022 will have a quad-speaker setup. Two of the larger outlets are positioned at the top, while the remaining are located at the bottom. The rendering shows that the power button is located in the upper left corner. However, the volume buttons still remain on the top right side.

The 10th generation entry-level iPad might have a bigger screen and a slimmer body. According to the data from the CAD files, it can measure 248.62 mm x 179.5 mm x 6.98 mm. However, The charging port on the iPad still remains a mystery. And if we go by the newly enforced law by the EU, Apple is required to put a USB -C input on the device.

If Apple ends up providing a USB – C port, users could use a USB – C to 3.5 mm adaptor as a last resort. The 10th generation entry-level iPad is likely to launch this fall, along with the iPhone 14 lineup. However, there is no news on the price at which this device will launch.

Meanwhile, you can also check out our article to know whether the iPhone 14 will be any better than the iPhone 13. What do you think about the upcoming iPad? Do you like the redesign?