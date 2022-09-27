From Netflix’s Blonde To Kim K’s Dress, Here’s Why We Are Still Obsessed With Marilyn Monroe

Although American actress, singer, and model Marilyn Monroe has been dead for more than 60 years, we are still fixated on her. She rose to fame as a “blonde bombshell” who played a variety of comic roles. This, in return, helped her become the most well-known sex icon even in modern times.

Marilyn Monroe, a symbol of sensuality, lived on for a very long time after her passing. And she was particularly influential when she photographed for Playboy. Her films were always commercially successful throughout her time.

One of her films even grossed $200 million at the time, which is around $2 billion today. Norma Jeane Mortenson was born on June 1, 1926, and died on August 4, 1962. But she is still remembered and discussed today. Here are the reasons why we are still obsessed with the sex icon and why she is still causing too much commotion despite the fact that she died nearly sixty years ago.

Why We Are Still Obsessed With Marilyn Monroe?

The Sex Symbol

Marilyn Monroe rose to prominence with lighthearted parts in romantic comedies such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Some Like It Hot, and The Seven Year Itch. In fact, it was the latter that included Monroe’s most famous shot, which depicts her white skirt flowing in the wind. The photo was one of many that established her as a sex symbol.

Despite her impeccable comedic timing and acting abilities, a sizable male audience might watch her hits only for the sake of staring at her. The wardrobe designers of her movies regularly plied her with figure-hugging, low-cut attire in an effort to capitalize on her physical appeal.

Her timeless fashion

Monroe has been a timeless fashion symbol, whether it be for the white dress, the red lipstick, or her song Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend. The most recent instance would be Kim Kardashian attending the Met Gala in 2022 while sporting a dress Monroe wore in 1962 when she famously sang Happy Birthday Mr. President for Kennedy.

The outfit sparked a number of discussions, with some noting Monroe’s ongoing influence on fashion and others criticizing Kardashian for defaming the dress. Western media had a field day speculating whether Kim K actually destroyed the jewel-encrusted frock or not. The answer is still a mystery.

Her Many Controversies

The American actress may have had a short life, but it appears like she made the most of it. Marilyn Monroe reportedly struggled with drug and alcohol addiction while she was at the height of her fame. Many people feel that the American actress’ reputation was purposefully sensational because little is known about her personal life. People thought she was trying to appear controversial so she could always be in the spotlight.

Unexpected Feminist

Aside from Hollywood sexism, Monroe suffered hate both at home and abroad. Baseball player Joe DiMaggio, her second husband, proved to be an extremely domineering partner who could become physically abusive in jealous outbursts.

Even after they split and she married playwright Arthur Miller, she was targeted for character assassination by mainstream media sources, who referred to her as a collaborator of the Left intelligentsia.

People are astounded by her abilities to dance, act, and sing, which she achieved despite having a rough childhood. She grew up in poverty and gradually made her way in life. This is why, despite the objectification and abuse she went through, several current feminists appear to sympathize with Monroe.

Her mysterious death

The famous icon committed suicide in 1962. But many people thought there was more to her death. Her alleged affair with President John F. Kennedy is a central plot point in almost all of the murder conspiracy theories. The Kennedy family is not happy at all that she is said to have been having an affair with the president.

Her alleged affair with Robert Kennedy, John F. Kennedy’s brother, was subsequently made public. Rumors have claimed that Robert murdered her to hide their relationship and his overly privileged knowledge. Additionally, there was a plot that claimed she was murdered by CIA personnel solely for Kennedy’s family retaliation.

Nobody actually knows with certainty what happened to Monroe. And as a result, questions about her life and death continue to be raised today.

Never-ending adaptations and documentaries

Prior to Blonde, the most significant film adaptation of Monroe’s life was the 2011 love drama My Week With Marilyn, which reimagined the heroine’s purported fling with an aspiring director in London. Michelle Williams was praised for her performance and even garnered an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

However, in recent years, Netflix appears to have developed a fixation with Monroe. Despite the fact that Blonde is set to release on September 28, the streaming service launched the documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes in April of this year.

The documentary film examines Monroe’s final days and attempts to unravel the mystery causes of her apparent suicide. The documentary, which includes exclusive archival video of her and those close to her, also aims to put to rest conspiracy ideas that she was murdered. Unsurprisingly, The Unheard Tapes was a great success. According to What’s On Netflix, it was watched for 22.95 million hours between April 24 and May 8.

With that being said, it’s no surprise that Blonde’s legacy continues to sway many men (and many women) even 60 years after her death.