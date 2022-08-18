You may know that WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms in the world. But you may not know about the unofficial WhatsApp clients on Android. Some of the most popular ones are called GBWhatsApp and WhatsApp Plus. These are mods of the original WhatsApp client with a few cool features and optimizations.

However, before you race to the internet and download unofficial WhatsApp mods, let us tell you that they could be unsafe, and WhatsApp condemns them, and you may end up with a temporarily banned account. Here’s what to do if your WhatsApp gets temporarily banned.

How to unban yourself on WhatsApp

If you got banned temporarily for using modded WhatsApp versions or for any other reason, here’s how to unban yourself and get all your chats on the official WhatsApp app.

1. On GBWhatsApp, your temporary ban will have a cooldown timer. Wait for the ban to end.

2. Once ended, go to more options > Chats > Back up Chats. This will back up all your chats to the active Google account.

3. Go to Phone Settings > Storage > Files

4. Find the GBWhatsApp folder and rename it to “WhatsApp.”

5. Head to the Play Store and download the official WhatsApp.

6. After verifying your phone number, tap on Restore on the backup and restore screen.

7. WhatsApp will then restore all your chats.

What to do if your WhatsApp account was banned for no reason

Banned from using the official WhatsApp? If you’ve been banned on WhatsApp, a message “This account is not allowed to use WhatsApp” will be displayed. Accounts are banned for violating WhatsApp’s terms and conditions. If your account was banned despite using the official app, reach out to the WhatsApp team using this.