Here’s The Release Date & Time For Chainsaw Man Episode 3

For the fans awaiting the latest episode of Chainsaw Man, here’s everything related to the release date and time of Episode 3, including the release date and time.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

In the last episode of Chainsaw Man, fans got more insight into Denji’s personality. The episode starts off with Denji travelling to Tokyo with Makima. The two take a stop to eat as both of them are hungry. It is when that we get to know an interesting fact about Denji. Upon transforming into the Chainsaw devil, Denji loses lots of blood and his body takes time to recover, as a normal human being.

Later in the episode, Makima gives Denji his uniform and introduces him to Aki Hayakawa and tells him to follow Aki’s lead in the mission. While Denji agrees, he’s upset that he won’t be working with Makima.

Meanwhile, Denji and Hayakawa do not get along after Hayakawa beats Denji and tells him to quit the job. However, Denji turns the tables as he gets up and kicks Hayakawa in the jewels. After a thorough beating, Denji carries Hayakawa to Makima, and tell her that he was beaten by the ‘nut devil.’

Interestingly, fans are also introduced to another devil hunter, Power. Power is a fiend, which we get to know in the last episode are different from what Denji is. Fiend are devils who’ve taken control of a human corpse. Furthermore, a Fiend has characteristic heads, which tells them apart from a normal human. Meanwhile, as for the release date and time of Chainsaw Man episode 3, we’ll mention it in the next part.

Chainsaw Man Episode 3 release schedule

Now for the most interesting part, Chainsaw Man episode 3 will release on Tuesday, October 25th. Fans can tune into their Crunchyroll accounts to stream the episode as it releases online.

As for the release time for Chainsaw Man episode 3, the episode will be released at 12 AM JST. Meanwhile, the release time for the rest of the world is mentioned below.