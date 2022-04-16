Here’s How To Cancel Your Funimation Subscription [2022]

Funimation is one of the top anime streaming platforms apart from Crunchyroll. While there are hundreds of anime to watch online, the streaming platform offers a free trial to watch the anime online. Meanwhile, if you’re a subscriber on the platform and want to cut back on monthly expenses; or wish to know how to cancel your Funimation subscription, this guide will guide you through the process.

Canceling your Funimation subscription is a piece of cake; at the same time, you can cancel your Funimation subscription via different platforms; it doesn’t matter if you’re signed in on a web browser, Android, iOS, or any other platform; we’ll take you through the process. With that in mind, sit back and follow the process to cancel your Funimation subscription via a web browser, Android app, iOS app, and Apple TV.

How to cancel a Funimation subscription in a web browser?

It doesn’t matter which form of credit you’re using to fund your Funimation subscription; the process remains the same.

1. Log in to your Funimation account.

2. Once logged in, click on the Funimation logo in the top right corner of the website.

3. Select “My Account” from the drop-down menu.

4. Now, inside the My Account page, go to the “Subscriptions” tab.

5. Click on “Cancel,” on the next page, a confirmation message will appear; click on “Cancel Subscription.”

6. That’s it; you’ve successfully canceled your Funimation subscription.

How to cancel a Funimation subscription on Android?

1. Launch the Funimation Android app and make sure you’re logged in.

2. Now, click on the hamburger icon and select settings from the menu.

3. In the settings menu, click on “Your Plan.”

4. On the next screen, you’ll be redirected to Google Play subscriptions.

5. Now, select Funimation and click on “Cancel Subscription.”

6. In the confirmation window, enter the reason and hit confirm.

How to cancel a Funimation subscription on iOS?

Canceling your Funimation subscription on your iPhone requires you to do so via iTunes on your iPhone. Also, make sure you’re logged in to the Funimation app.

1. Open your iPhone settings.

2. Click on your Apple ID at the top of the settings menu and make sure you’re logged in.

3. Go to subscriptions and select “Funimation” in the active subscriptions menu.

4. Now click on “Cancel Subscription.”

5. Viola, you’ve successfully canceled your Funimation subscription on your iPhone.

How to cancel the Funimation subscription on your Apple TV?

1. Make sure you’re logged in to your Funimation account on your Apple TV.

2. Go to the Apple TV settings menu.

4. Select “Accounts” and click on “Manage Subscriptions” in the accounts menu.

5. Now, enter your Apple ID password.

6. Select Funimation and turn off automatic renewal; now hit confirm, and you’re good to go.

There you have it, a complete guide on unsubscribing to Funimation. Moreover, in doing so, you’ll be saving the $7.99 monthly subscription fee of Funimation and its massive library of anime.