Here’s How To Buy Nothing Phone 1 Before Anyone Else, Don’t Miss!

The anticipated Nothing Phone (1) is just around the corner. Before the official launch, the company announced that it would sell the first 100 units of the smartphone via auction.

Nothing has officially announced this news via Twitter and stated that the auction date would be June 21.

How and When you can avail the sale

Nothing has collaborated with the StockX platform, which will be officially selling the first 100 units of the Nothing Phone (1). The auction will start at 6:30 PM IST on June 21, and you need to create an account on the StockX platform to participate. Users do not need to pay anything as it is a charge-free auction.

The first 100 selected users will receive the smartphone within 35 days of booking. Once the phone is live on the DropX product page (StockX’s tech platform), users can start bidding.

Your first chance to buy phone (1). 21-23 June.

Limited edition #the100 units, laser engraved from 1 to 100. Only on StockX: https://t.co/is6LgzVocl pic.twitter.com/M3ywtuSsZn — Nothing (@nothing) June 16, 2022

The selected 100 bidder’s Nothing Phone units will be serialized from 1 to 100 and simultaneously matched with the bids. Users from South Korea and Mexico will not be able to participate in this auction, as stated by the company.

The official launch date of Nothing Phone (1) is on July 2 at 8:30 PM IST at a virtual event. So if you want to be among the first owners of the much-hyped nothing smartphone, do not forget to create your account on the StockX and start bidding on the slotted date and time.

Find your dream job

From the previous leaks and first look, it is evident that the Nothing Phone will come with a solid white finish. Only the device’s back panel was revealed in the first look, which suggested that the device will have a dual rear camera setup. The camera setup will be paired with an LED flash.

Also, the company has revealed that the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and runs on Nothing OS. The transparent back panel of the device is one of the highlights which users will love. Stay tuned with us for more updates on Nothing Phone (1).