Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora’ So Far

Unveiled at E3 2021, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an open-world game based on one of the biggest movies of all time, Avatar. While the game was scheduled to be released in March 2023, according to a report on its Q1 earnings by Ubisoft, the publisher revealed that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is delayed and will now be released sometime in 2023-2024.

Keeping up with somehow what has become a tradition, the game has been pushed further away from its release date; to an unknown one. Meanwhile, for the intrigued fans, we’ll take a look at everything that we know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora so far. In the statement, Ubisoft clarified, “While this additional development time is a reflection of the current ongoing constraints on productions across the industry, we are hard at work to design the most efficient working conditions to ensure both flexibility for our teams as well as strong productivity while delivering the best experiences to players.”

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora took everyone watching E3 2021 by surprise. During the showcase, it was also revealed that the game was under development and will release sometime in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC. While the game had been previously delayed into FY 2022, owing to the second Avatar film’s delay; however, the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has now been delayed further back to 2023. Meanwhile, the movie, Avatar: The Way of Water will release on December 16, 2022; however, whether or not the movie and the game will coincide is not yet confirmed.



Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – First look

We got our first look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at E3 2021, where the reveal took everyone by surprise. At that moment, all we knew was that Ubisoft was developing an Avatar game on its improved Snowdrop engine, and the game would be coming in 2022. While many of us already were aware of an Avatar game under development at Ubisoft, we never expected to get a glimpse of it this soon. At the same time, the reveal didn’t show much as to what the game will offer apart from a cinematic trailer showing the vibrant and beautiful planet of Pandora and its native Na’vi. If you haven’t, check out the first reveal trailer here.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Gameplay and story

If you’re expecting some concrete details on the gameplay and story of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll need to wait a bit longer; probably until the next Ubisoft Forward. Meanwhile, the game is being marketed as a first-person action-adventure and an immersive open-world game that aims to bring the world of Pandora to life.

Furthermore, as shown in the first look trailer, players would be able to explore the world either on a Direhorse or a Mountain Banshee or an ikran. Whether or not the game will feature tsaheylu is not disclosed yet. Meanwhile, as for the story, the game is said to feature a different story than the movies; however, it will stay true to the core of the story, the Na’vi fighting the RDA.

The official page of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora further explains the game, “In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.”

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – What we want to see

As per the trailer and the first look at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, we know that the upcoming game will feature a big explorable world; that being said, being able to explore the enchanting world of Pandora either on an ikran or a Direhorse is what we would very much love to see. Furthermore, how will the combat be in the game? Will we be able to battle using a Direhorse or any other creature from the world of Pandora apart from a Mountain Banshee, as seen in the trailer? Well, we’re sure hoping to get some answers during the next Ubisoft Forward in September 2022.

Along with a vast map, what we would love to see is player customization. Being able to customize the Na’vi and the tamed beasts would surely elevate the overall gameplay experience of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

While player customization is good and all, an online play in the upcoming Avatar game and how the developers will implement the online play, whether it be an online co-op? Where the players will complete the story together, or will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora feature an online multiplayer of some kind, bringing new elements to the already established online multiplayer scene, allowing players to experience combat in the air using an ikran or on the ground with a Direhorse?

Moreover, coming to the main elements of the Avatar franchise – humans and Na’vi. We’re expecting Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to showcase and give the players a bit more insight into the relationship between humans and Na’vi. Whether through the main story or via side missions, any experience is sure to give the game a wholesome feel.

Coming to the creatures, the first look trailer of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora already shows creatures that weren’t in the original James Cameron movie. On that note, we’re hoping that the game will feature more exotic creatures from the world of Pandora, making the game extensive and the world a bit more immersive.

That being said, the inclusion of mythical beasts and creatures from the land of Pandora, as heard in the movie, will be a great inclusion to the game’s overall experience. Whether included through the main storyline of the game or through certain side missions, as long as it contributes to the game, we’re happy for it to be a part of the gameplay experience.

Lastly, make sure to follow our stories to get to know more upcoming information on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, including the game’s release date and other concrete information. Meanwhile, do let us know what you think about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora so far.