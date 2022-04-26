Here’s Everything Elon Musk Did Before Buying Twitter

Elon Musk. You may have heard his name over a thousand times today. From SpaceX to Tesla to Tweets that changed the course of an entire market, and now Twitter, Elon has never failed to take the internet by storm with his Tweets and actions.

If you only heard about Elon until recently, if you’re someone who doesn’t stay updated on the internet, let’s look at who Elon Musk is, what he does, and his sweet and bitter history on the internet.

Who is Elon Musk?

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and founder, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, The Boring Company, and co-founder of OpenAI and Neuralink. He also founded X.com in 1999, an online email payment company, which was later merged with Confinity bank, which used PayPal as an online money transfer service.

Later, Elon was appointed as the CEO of the company. He was regarded as one of the top 100 most influential people of 2021 by Times magazine. He bought Twitter yesterday for around $44 billion after buying 9.1% of Twitter’s shares, declining to join Twitter’s board of directors, and being sued by a shareholder over delayed SEC disclosure.

After the drama, the Twitter board didn’t consider Elon’s $41 billion offer at first. But since Musk offered more than Twitter’s worth, the board of directors was probably forced by investors to go ahead with the deal. If you’re someone who doesn’t like Elon Musk, here’s how to delete your Twitter account, and here are some of the best Twitter alternatives.

All acquisitions against Elon Musk

Although lots of people in the community look upon Elon, he has been involved in some serious acquisitions before. Here are some of them.

Swinging Crypto markets

Elon Musk was recently accused of swinging the crypto market using his Tweets. The billionaire’s tweets on Dogecoin and Bitcoin increased and decreased the values of coins significantly, causing heavy value disturbances in markets and lives.

SEC lawsuit against Tesla and Musk

In 2018, both Tesla and Elon were fined $20 million each because Elon tweeted claiming that Tesla had gathered enough funds to go private. The lawsuit said the tweet was false, misleading, and damaging to the company’s investors. Elon didn’t deny the same, was fined $20 million and was also forced to step down as Tesla chairman for three years.

The cave incident

In an incident in July 2018, some Thai children were trapped in a cave. Elon Musk reached out to the appointed cave rescuer, Vernon Unsworth, to help the children, which was a PR stunt, according to him. Elon later hired a private investigator who had a criminal record, accused Unsworth of being a pedophile, and tweeted, “Unsworth was a pedo guy.”

Musk is talking about "his obsession with truth" on stage right now. Four years ago, he tried to get me to write that a British cave rescuer in Thailand was a "child rapist" because of false information fed to him by a fake private investigator. — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) April 14, 2022

Vernon Unsworth then sued Elon for defamation but lost because the SpaceX CEO said the insult “Pedo guy” is a generic insult.

Elon lost it during the pandemic

A commoner spitting out words such as, “Covid-19 is no big deal, and you shouldn’t be afraid of it,” is usually not a big deal. But when a man with millions of followers says the same, it has enormous implications for society, which might lead to the deaths of thousands and lakhs of people. When the pandemic was at its peak, Elon tweeted, “The coronavirus panic is dumb.”

To make things worse, he started spreading misinformation about the Covid testing when he got Covid. TL;DR, he said the tests were bogus and inefficient, was later called “Space Karen” for not understanding how the tests work before tweeting it out to his millions of followers.

Rapid antigen tests trade sensitivity for speed. They return a result in <30 minutes, but can only detect COVID-19 when you're absolutely riddled with it. What's bogus is that Space Karen didn't read up on the test before complaining to his millions of followers. pic.twitter.com/a1Snfpm03h November 14, 2020

Twitter, Twitter, and Twitter

From creating a poll on Twitter about “Free speech,” that Twitter doesn’t rigorously adhere to the principle, to buying Twitter to make it private, Elon has come a long way. However, the Free speech warrior has blocked many people who’ve tried to call him out on Twitter. Here’s an example.

my future on twitter:



uncertain. pic.twitter.com/neRUNUsorM — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 25, 2022

As per a lot of people’s understanding, this is not free speech. Or maybe it is, as per Elon, and we were confusing it for something else all these years. Just like the “Pedo guy” insult, you know. I mean, we all know it was a generic insult, right? So, perhaps we’re yet to understand Elon’s definition of free speech.

It goes without saying that there’s a lot more to Elon than what meets the eye. The SpaceX CEO has done his fair share of good deeds, but there’ve been instances where he ridiculed himself or others. Either way, what are your thoughts about the Twitter takeover by Elon? Do you believe in his definition of free speech? Let us know in the comments section below.