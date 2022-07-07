Here Are The First Leaked Images Of The Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4 series, launched last year, was the company’s best bet to become the perfect Android smartwatch. The public responses to the devices turned out to be highly reassuring. Now Samsung is all set to launch its successor, the Galaxy Watch5 series.

The first look of the Galaxy Watch5 series has been leaked, and they are reminiscent of the previous models. The leaked renders show the two watches from multiple angles, and they line up with previously leaked details about the devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 images leaked

The Samsung Galaxy watch 5 renders have been leaked (thanks to 91 Mobiles) a month before their expected launch in August. Firstly, the more expensive of the two, and the rumored Galaxy Watch4 Classic replacement is the Galaxy Watch5 Pro.

Image: 91 Mobiles

The bad news is that these renderings don’t show the beloved fan-favorite mechanism, which suggests that the reports about the watch no longer having a crown button are accurate.

In addition, there is only reference to one model size, 45mm, rather than the two sizes we saw the previous year (46mm and 44mm). The Galaxy Watch5 comes next, which has a more straightforward loot.

Image: 91 Mobiles

Two sizes are expected to be offered: 44mm and an unidentified smaller size. According to reports, both Watch5 and the Watch 5 Pro will have two physical buttons to the right of their screens, the choice of LTE connectivity, GPS compatibility, and 5ATM of water resistance.

It means they can survive at a depth of 50 meters for up to 10 minutes. Both watches will reportedly run Google’s WearOS 3.5 under a Samsung One UI Watch 4.5 veneer, according to 91 Mobiles.

Both watches may be unveiled as part of Samsung’s annual summer unpacked presentation as early as next month, claims 91 Mobiles. As well as new Flip and Fold devices, they will probably be accompanied by a new pair of Galaxy Pro earbuds.

What do you think about the upcoming Galaxy Watch5? Comment down below.