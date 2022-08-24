Here Are The 5 Red Flags In Tech Job Listings

Tech job postings are often guilty of over-selling and under-describing a job on offer: you’ll be asked to be a wizard or guru of a particular discipline who is not afraid to blaze a trail and break things in a fast-paced environment. Oh, and after you work hard, you’ll play hard too, of course.

While job advertisements can often feel clichéd, and some of the language used can raise a smile, there are other things that can be read with a bit more caution.

If you spot any of the below, perhaps think twice about hitting the “apply” button.

1. A rambling job description

If you can’t get a clear sense of what the job description is from the listing, or if the job title and responsibilities don’t match, this is a sign of a company without a clear focus or forward planning. It also means your role won’t be properly defined, and you may find yourself overwhelmed.

2. A laundry list of responsibilities

You like the look of the job, but when it comes to the responsibilities, wow. If some of them are out of the scope of what would normally be expected, or if it looks like you’ll be expected to do tasks that are the remit of a different job, think twice. It either means that the employer doesn’t really know what they are looking for, or they are expecting far too much from the role.

3. Overused phrasing

We all know tech companies adore buzzwords, and it’s easy for your eye to breeze past them. If you see any combination of the following, think twice. “Whatever it takes,” “No two days are the same,” or “must be willing to switch lanes or directions quickly,” and the ubiquitous, ”fast-paced work environment'” can mean that the day-to-day is chaotic and taking time off may be a non-starter.

4. Fast learner

If you see “Self-starter,” “Fast learner,” or “Able to manage your own time,” take a beat. What this really means in this context is you won’t be given much direction, you’ll have to figure things all out on your own, and your workload will be so intense you’ll be managing it into the night, every night. Yes, that’s what “your own time” means in this instance.

5. Sneaky tactics

Unless you’re going for a management position, where you’ll be managing a team and providing feedback to staff, this is a red flag. It essentially means that the company will expect you to manage your colleagues, and provide feedback and mentoring on top of your actual job, but they won’t be paying you a management salary to do so.

By Kirstie McDermott, Senior Content Manager, Amply