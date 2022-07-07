Have You Seen This New Clownfish Wallpaper On iOS 16 Beta?

The new iOS 16 beta 3 is here along with some minor changes. However, it also seems to have brought in something unusual and people are having a discussion over it. Some of the users currently on the latest iOS 16 beta are seeing a new Clownfish wallpaper.

After it caught attention online, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg tweeted about the same. According to Mark, this wallpaper was used by Steve jobs when the original iPhone was announced. However, none of the iPhones actually shipped with it.

Is the Clownfish wallpaper Steve Jobs’s favorite?

Image: Twitter jacklroberts

Unusual changes catch on reality quickly on Twitter. Users have already started tweeting about the clownfish and asking others whether they see it or not. However, Mark Gurman being the Apple messiah he has disclosed the story behind the Clownfish wallpaper.

Some users appear to be seeing a new Clownfish wallpaper in iOS 16 beta 3. This is the wallpaper Steve Jobs used when the original iPhone was announced in 2007 — but it never actually ever shipped with any iPhone. Here we are 15 years later. https://t.co/OLTvb1KVJG — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 6, 2022

Although available in the latest iOS 16 beta 3, not everybody is seeing the Clownfish wallpaper. People shared screenshots of the wallpapers stating the fact that couldn’t see the Clownfish.

Users in the comments confirmed the fact that the wallpaper shipped way up until iOS 7. Some even claimed to have used it on the iPhone 4. Seeing an older wallpaper people started making demands to bring back all the wallpapers Apple used in previous iterations of iOS.

If you like live wallpapers you can check out some of the best wallpapers for your Android or iOS device. Have you upgraded to iOS 16 beta 3? Do you see the Clownfish after the update? Comment down below.