Have A Look At This iPhone 14 Pro Render In Purple

The latest rumors about the iPhone 14 have Apple enthusiasts at the edge of their seats. After a big round of alleged leaks, the tech giant’s up-and-coming iPhone 14 Pro has unofficial renders that give us a visual outlook on the much anticipated mobile phone.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to come in four variants, including an iPhone 14, 14 Pro, the slightly larger iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Mini, which will be smaller in size than the rest.

iPhone 14 Pro’s alleged design

Although the iPhone 14 series is still months away from its official launch, the renders give users a deep insight into one of the models, which is the iPhone 14 Pro. On his YouTube Channel, Front Page Tech’s, Jon Prosser revealed the renders made by Apple concept designer Ian Zelbo.



Image Credit: FrontPageTech

He highlighted a series of visual changes that we could see in this year’s iPhone model. These new representations could be based on leaks and rumors that news sources made previously, but for the first time, we have everything assembled to shape up what the iPhone 14 Pro could look like.

According to Prosser, the mobile phone device will come in a new and refreshing purple color, but it will be exclusive to the Pro variants of the iPhone 14-series. Gold, graphite, and grey are also among the color options for the device.

Changes in the outlook

Another huge takeaway from these renders is that the notch on display might be altered as well. The combination will be a pill-shaped cutout and a punch-hole next to it on the screen. This change was something that many analysts and insiders predicted before as well.

The display has narrower and slimmer bezels, which give it a more refined and polished outlook. Meanwhile, the body of the iPhone 14 Pro will use glass and stainless steel, like previous models.

The edges are still flat, but we could see a noticeable change in the camera bump, which will be bigger in the new models. Rumors say that there could be a slightly larger display in the new phone that partially adds to the overall height.

Apple has not dropped any hints about its new product yet. So, all we can do for now is enjoy these renders while we wait for the main thing itself.