Harley Quinn Season 3 Gets A Full Trailer, Arriving On July 28

Nobody knew what to anticipate when the animated Harley Quinn series was announced. HBO Max and DC Comics debuted a highly mature animated series aimed squarely at adults, and the rest is history.

The sitcom has already had two seasons, and fans are looking forward to the third. Previously, the streaming service released the Harley Quinn season 3 first look that showcased everything the new season has to offer. Now, HBO Max has released a whole new trailer for the series, and it looks just as good as you’d expect.

Harley Quinn Season 3 trailer debuts Nightwing

The new trailer provides a better glimpse at the season’s overarching plot. It focuses on Ivy’s desire to transform Gotham City into a new green paradise, which may cause a wedge between her and Harley. The teaser also has narration from Dick Grayson alias Nightwing who appears suited up and facing off against Batman. Watch the trailer below:

Along with the plot line details disclosed in this trailer, previous promotional material for Harley Quinn Season 3 hinted that the Court of Owls would play a role in the show. It’s also unclear why they’re wearing owl masks and attending an event hosted by the nefarious Batman group, which appears to be an orgy. James Gunn, who directed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, will cameo as himself. The main reason is that he’s working on a project centered on Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Harley Quinn Season 3 premieres on HBO Max on July 28, 2022.



