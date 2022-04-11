“Happiness” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

In recent times, many Korean Drama shows have grabbed the attention of fans from all around the globe. As a result, most big-name streaming services are trying to fill their library with K-Dramas. Well, Happiness, a 2021 TV show, is about to become the newest addition to the list.

We will discuss where to watch it online later; first, let’s find out when the show is making its OTT debut. As of now, the 2021 show is expected to release online on April 12, 2022. It should be available at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/ 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Considering the inaugural season of the show features 12 episodes, you will have plenty of content to stream. With that being said, let’s now find out where to watch Happiness online in the next section of our article.

Where to watch ‘Happiness’ online?

Image credit: tvN

The rights to stream the show worldwide online have been grabbed by Netflix. It is not a surprise since the streaming giant has been heavily investing in the genre. You can watch Happiness online on Netflix starting this Tuesday.

Meanwhile, you can check out our guide on “All Of Us Are Dead” right here. The hit show on Netflix falls in the same genre as Happiness, and we are sure you will love it.

How is ‘Happiness’?

Season 1 of the series has already finished airing back in December 2021. So by now, many have gotten a pretty good idea of what to expect from it. While the plot of the show revolves around the typical post-apocalyptic world where a virus ruined the lives of many.

However, the show’s crux is that humanity has become used to these infectious diseases. The show currently has a rating of 8.3/10 on IMDb, so that it can be labeled a good show.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the series? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comments section below.