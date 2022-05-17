“Halo” TV Series Episode 9 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch The Season Finale Online?

Nowadays, streaming services are looking for new and unique ideas to provide for their audiences. Adapting TV series from books isn’t something new, but doing so from video games indeed is. That’s what happened with the Halo video game series. The adaptation’s first season will conclude with Halo TV series episode 9.

The season finale is all set to arrive online on May 19, 2022. The following Thursday, you can watch it at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

But where to watch the season finale online? Are you wondering about that? Then you have come to the right place. We’ll talk about that in the next section of our streaming guide. So let’s get started.

Where to watch ‘Halo’ TV series episode 9 online?

Image credit: Paramount+

The TV show adaptation of the popular video games series has been possible courtesy of Paramount+. You can watch the season finale and the rest of the episodes of the Halo TV series on Paramount+.

Additionally, new users get a free trial of the streaming service. You can use it to watch the Halo TV series for free, albeit for a limited period. Also, if you are a college student, you might love our streaming guide on Paramount Plus student discounts. This will allow you to purchase a subscription to the streaming platform at a discounted price.

Where to watch the ‘Halo’ TV series in India?

It’s a well-known fact that Paramount Plus is currently unavailable in the subcontinent. Fortunately, you can still watch the Halo TV series in India, thanks to Voot Select.

What to expect from the ‘Halo’ TV series season finale?

The previous episode of the 2022 TV show focused on the dangers of Madrigal. Now, the finale holds the fate of Makee, Dr. Halsey, and Master Chief in its hands. Will the characters survive to live another day? Or is it the end of their journey?

You will find out after watching Halo TV series episode 9. Feel free to share your expectations from the finale in the comments section below.