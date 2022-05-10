“Halo” TV Series Episode 8 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The first season of the ‘Halo’ TV series is getting closer to its end. So far, we have witnessed seven amazing episodes. The audience is eagerly waiting for ‘Halo’ TV series episode 8. After all, this episode could have a huge impact on how the rest of the story pans out in season 1.

Starting with the release date of episode 8, it will be available on May 12, 2022. Like every Thursday, you can watch it at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

Although this is the second-last episode of ‘Halo’ TV series’ inaugural season, many might not know where to watch it online. Keeping that in mind, let’s focus on where to watch episode 8 of the amazing Sci-fi series.

Where to watch ‘Halo’ TV series episode 8 online?

Image credit: Paramount+

In most regions, the only way to watch the fantastic series is through Paramount+. While you get a free trial, it is for a limited period of time. Once you have used that offer, you need to purchase a subscription to the streaming service to continue watching it.

How to watch the ‘Halo’ TV series in India?

It’s a well-known fact that Paramount+ is unavailable in India. Fortunately, you can rely on Voot Select to watch the Halo TV series. All you have to do is head over to this page on the streaming platform.

What to expect from ‘Halo’ TV series episode 8?

The next episode will be titled “Allegiance,” which pretty much explains the primary focus of this episode. In the previous episodes, we have seen that Kwan Ha’s story has crossed the Madrigal desert. Now, the new episode should focus on the dangers of Madrigal and how lethal it can be.

Are you planning to watch the new episode of the Halo TV series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.