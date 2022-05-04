“Halo” TV Series Episode 7 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Until now, the ‘Halo’ TV series had been everything that fans expected it to be. It is full of action, amazing quality, and top-notch acting. Apart from that, the show gives the audience something from the video game series each week. Hopefully, that’ll remain the case for Halo TV series episode 7.

Speaking of episode 7, let’s talk about its release date. The show has opted for a weekly release schedule, with a new episode dropping on Thursday. It will be available to stream online on May 05, 2022.

As for its release time, you can expect it to hit the deck at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). With that being said, let’s look at where to watch the ‘Halo’ TV series online in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Halo’ TV series episode 7 online?

Image credit: Paramount+

You can watch new episodes of the ‘Halo’ TV series by heading over to this page on Paramount+. Moreover, since the platform offers a free trial, new users can watch ‘Halo’ TV series on Paramount+. But in case you have already used that offer, you will have to purchase a subscription to the streaming service.

Where to watch the ‘Halo’ TV series in India?

The rights to stream new episodes of the amazing series on the subcontinent are owned by Voot Select. This means you can watch Halo TV series episode 7 online in India on Voot, just like episode 6. The release time for the new episode is 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fortunately, the release date remains the same.

How many episodes will ‘Halo’ TV series season 1 have?

The TV show is expected to feature 10 episodes in its inaugural season. However, it was later revealed that season 1 would flaunt nine episodes instead. Considering episode 7 releases this week, we are very close to the season finale.

This is it from our end for this article. What are your expectations from Halo TV series episode 7? Let us know your views in the comments section below.