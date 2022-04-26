“Halo” TV Series Episode 6 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Science fiction (Sci-fi) movies and shows never go out of style. If you had any doubts about it, then we are sure the success of the Halo TV series must have cleared them by now. The series is topping the popularity charts each week and is far from done. This week, Halo TV series episode 6 is gearing up for an online release, and we are excited about it.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

If you are wondering about its release date, you have come to the right place. The new Halo TV series episode is slated for release on April 28, 2022. You can watch it online starting at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

This begs the question of where to watch the new episode of the 2022 sci-fi series? Find out in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Halo’ TV series episode 6 online?

Image credit: Paramount+

Initially, most people expected the series to be released by a big streaming service such as Netflix. However, Paramount+ stepped out to create the TV show, and they have done a great job with it. So far, all five episodes of the show have been released on Paramount+, and that will remain the case for episode 6 as well.

Additionally, the streaming platform also offers a free trial to new users. You can take advantage of that offer and watch the Halo TV series for free, albeit for a limited period of time.

Where to watch ‘Halo’ TV series in India?

While Paramount+ is unavailable in India, it doesn’t mean you cannot watch it in the subcontinent. You can stream Master Chief’s adventures via Voot Select in India. Similar to Halo TV series episode 5, the latest episode will be added to Voot’s library at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What to expect from ‘Halo’ TV series episode 6?

Considering the first season of the show will feature nine episodes, things have started to get intense now. The previous episode displayed just how dangerous John can be. As for the new episode, we can expect Master Chief, Kai, and Dr. Halsey to face the consequences of their actions in the previous episode.

To get a better understanding of the upcoming episode, you can check out the trailer of the new episode attached above. With that being said, this is it from our end for this article. Also, we will be back with more Halo content next week. Until then, feel free to share your thoughts on the TV series by Paramount+ in the comments section.