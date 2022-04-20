“Halo” TV Series Episode 5 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The latest of the “Halo” TV series was a pretty interesting one for both game fans and new fans. The episode touched upon the backstory of Master Chief himself. We’re glad to see the show is building upon the Halo universe, and we cannot wait to see what Halo TV Series Episode 5 has in store for us.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Let’s go over the release date and time for the new episode. It is gearing up for release on April 21, 2022. As usual, the time of release will be standard at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

So with that, you now know when you’ll be able to watch the new episode. But you still might be wondering where to watch the episode. We’ll discuss precisely that in the next section. But before that, do check out our guide to the Halo TV Series Episode 4.

Where to watch ‘Halo’ TV series episode 5 online?

Image Credit: Paramount

The TV adaptation based on the massively popular game is distributed by Paramount. So, of course, the show is airing exclusively on their new streaming service Paramount+. You will find episode 5 and the rest on their platform.

Where do I watch the ‘Halo’ TV series in India?

As you may already know, Paramount+ is not only available in India yet. So Indian fans will be relying on Voot Select to watch the new episodes. You can check it out right here. Moreover, new episodes will be released simultaneously as the U.S., at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What to expect from ‘Halo’ TV series episode 5?

In episode 3, we finally met Cortana, who is one of the pivotal characters of the franchise. She helps Master Chief explore his past to find out the next piece of the artifact. While searching, Chief seems to remember his past with his family, which irks Halsey. After that, we see the group finally locate the second piece of the artifacts, which is different from what they expected.

So the new episode will be all about this new artifact. Halsey studies it while everyone protects it. At the same time, John learns that Kai has removed the tube that suppresses their emotions. This prompted him to remove Kai from the mission. Among all this, the Covenant attacks, and Master Chief readies for the upcoming fight.