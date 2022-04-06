“Halo” TV Series Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The Halo TV series based on the popular video game franchise is up and running. Over the last two weeks, fans have seen two amazing episodes, raising their expectations. While the die-hard fans of the video game franchise have been a bit critical of it, maybe that’ll change with the release of Halo TV series episode 3.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Since the show follows a weekly release schedule, you get a new episode of the series each week. This week’s episode will premiere online on April 07, 2022. This follows the standard release schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

Let’s focus on where to watch Master Chief’s adventures online in the next section of our streaming guide. But before heading in that direction, feel free to check out our guide on Halo TV series episode 2.

Where to watch ‘Halo’ TV series episode 3 online?

Image credit: Paramount+

Considering the popularity of the video game franchise, one might wonder if the TV show will stream on an equally popular OTT platform. But that’s not the case with the show. The series is a Paramount+ original, and all its episodes of it will be added to its library.

While you wait for the release of episode 3, you might want to watch something else. In that case, you can check the latest OTT titles released across all streaming platforms.

What to expect from ‘Halo’ TV series episode 3?

In most shows, the initial episodes are used to make fans comfortable and help them understand the show’s plot. Similar is the case with the Halo TV series. In episode 3, fans will finally see a meeting between Chief and Cortana.

Before you judge the show by making any inaccuracies, remember that the show is in a different timeline than the video games. So, we might see the creators experiment with a few things in the coming episodes.

This is it from our end. What are your expectations from the new episode of the show? Let us know your views in the comments section below.