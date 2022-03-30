“Halo” TV Series Episode 2 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

A new TV series based on the popular game ‘Halo’ made its worldwide debut on March 24, 2022. As expected, the show was welcomed by gaming and entertainment alike with open arms. After a successful inaugural episode, viewers are already excited about the Halo TV series episode 2.

Well, first things first, let’s talk about the new episode’s release date. Episode 2 of the series will arrive online on March 31, 2022. Like the previous episode, it will be released online at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

Before discussing where to watch episode 2 online, you can check our guide on Halo TV series episode 1 here. With that said, let’s shift our focus to the primary topic of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Halo’ TV series episode 2 online?

Image credit: Paramount+

The series based on the popular gaming franchise is a Paramount+ original. As a result, you will get all the show episodes on Paramount+. Moreover, considering the series has become the most-watched title on the streaming service, we are sure that future seasons of the show will arrive on it as well.

However, Indian fans cannot watch it on Paramount+. Instead, you will have to rely on Voot Select to stream the Halo TV series episode 2. You can expect it to be released online at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Is the ‘Halo’ TV series worth watching?

Without a doubt, the sci-fi drama has a chance to be something really special. Moreover, because the show takes place in a different timeline than video games, it becomes an even more interesting watch for fans.

Have you already started streaming? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.