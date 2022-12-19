Halo: MCC Is Now Playable On Steam Deck & Linux

After selling a million Steam Deck units and the massive success of the console, Valve recently answered some of the burning questions regarding the future of the gaming console and how it’s still trying to convince and work with developers to bring unsupported games to Linux. So far, we’ve seen support for games like Apex Legends and many more, and another addition to that, today, is Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

In the interview, Valve stated that they’re working with the devs of Halo: MCC for Steam Deck and Linux support, and it looks like the game is now playable.

One of the open-source projects, “Are We Anti-Cheat Yet?” tracks the status of games via open-source contributions, and one of the latest pull requests is from the user udekmp states, “Singleplayer, co-op, and custom matches work.” We haven’t tried it ourselves yet, but it seems to be the case if you read some of the recent ProtonDB reports.

This is indeed another big win for the Steam Deck and Linux communities. For starters, Halo: MCC has Easy Anti-Cheat, which is used by many other games currently unsupported on Linux and Steam Deck; some of them are Fortnite, Rust and Hell Let Loose.

However, Easy Anti-Cheat and BattleEye announced support for Steam Deck during the console’s launch, which means the game developers need to enable anti-cheat support for players to play their games on Steam Deck.

What are your thoughts on developers hesitating to enable anti-cheat support for Linux? Let us know in the comments section below.