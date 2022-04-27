“Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island” New Trailer Released

“Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island” is an upcoming anime movie part of the massively popular “Gundam” franchise. The film will be based on episode 15 of the original 1979 anime “Mobile Suit Gundam” that started this franchise.

So fans of the franchise are very excited to relive this part of the classic anime today. To give you a taste of what that is like, the creators have released a new trailer for the film. The trailer shows off some new scenes and the theme song as well. So without further ado, let’s see the new promo.

‘Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island’ trailer

The short 60 seconds clip shows off a couple of scenes from the upcoming film. Moreover, it looks like the art style is very similar to the original but has been modernized to today’s standards. Another thing to note is the song “Ubugoe” (Baby’s First Cry) by Hiroko Moriguchi playing, which will be the theme song for the film.

What is ‘Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island’ about?

Image Credit: Sunrise

The anime movie will cover episode 15 of the original “Mobile Suit Gundam” 1979 anime that started it all. After defending Jaburo, the White Base decided to resupply in Belfast. But there, they are given orders to head to the “Island of No Return” to take care of any Zeon stragglers. On that Island, Amuro meets the mysterious Cucuruz Doan and discovers the secret of this suspicious place.

Episode 15, which the film is adapting, is known for having some animation issues since it was released. But the actual plot and storyline of the episode are still highly regarded in the fandom. So it’s great to see that Cucuruz Doan’s story will get the love it deserves in this new film.

The film will be released in Japanese theaters on June 3, 2022. Although a global release seems unlikely, there is a chance that some select countries will screen this anime film. We will keep an eye out for any updates for the global theatrical release.